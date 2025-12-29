Northwest ISD teachers receive $90k in grants for innovative and impactful initiatives

Northwest ISD teachers were given $90,918 in Teaching Grants from the Northwest ISD Education Foundation before winter break to support innovative and impactful classroom initiatives.

The 33 grants were given to teachers at 22 campuses, with several grants benefitting multiple schools.

According to an NISD press release, the funded projects included literary, STEM, special education and other focus areas.

They all aim to enrich learning opportunities for NISD students.

“The Teaching Grant program allows NEF to make a direct and meaningful impact in classrooms year after year,” said Jennifer Burton, NEF executive director. “Through the generosity of our supporters, we are able to continue investing in our teachers and students by bringing creative ideas to life and enhancing learning experiences across the district.”

Since the program began, NEF has awarded more than $1.9 million in Teaching Grants to district educators.

This year, NEF received 99 grant submissions.

“NEF is committed to standing alongside our educators and students, ensuring they have the resources they need to grow, explore and succeed,” said Burton. “Supporting innovation in the classroom is at the heart of our mission.”

NISD highlighted one of this year’s grant recipient, Medlin Middle School special education teacher Jennifer O’Donnell, who plans to use her grant to purchase box gardens.

The gardens will allow students to plant and maintain the garden while developing fine motor skills.

Any funds left over will be used to purchase sensory items for students with autism.

“We can’t fund projects like this ourselves, so I figured it couldn’t hurt to apply,” said O’Donnell. “It’s really exciting. We appreciate you so much — this is the best Christmas ever.”

Click here to view photos as NEF surprised teachers with their grants.