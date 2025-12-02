Circle R Ranch sale ensures its legacy lives on

Circle R Ranch, the Flower Mound landmark long known for its Western charm and community legacy, officially changed hands on Tuesday, marking only the second ownership transition since its founding in 1973. Jason and Hillary Roberts, who have operated the ranch since 2013 and purchased it in 2017, finalized the sale to two local Denton County families: Ignacio and Alexandra Garza, and Rick and Sylvia Sanchez.

The Roberts announced in May that the 42-acre event venue was for sale but vowed it would remain family-owned and not fall to residential development. “When you’ve been part of something special for 30 years like we have, you can’t stomach the thought of selling it to a developer,” Jason said. “This was the right fit for us, our team, and the community.”

The new owners bring deep experience in hospitality, events, real estate, education, law and service. Rick and Sylvia own Executive Sentinels, co-own The Green Room golf event venue in Argyle and LFG Academy with the Garza family, and are active in community and nonprofit work. Ignacio Garza is a U.S. Army Special Forces veteran and founder of the Special Forces Foundation; Alexandra is an attorney and founder of Parabellum Law Group.

Ironically, Circle R wasn’t on their original wish list. “We toured it and couldn’t walk away,” Rick Sanchez said. “It felt like home, and we want to build on the legacy already here.”

The families plan to continue Circle R’s longstanding tradition of hosting community events, corporate gatherings, and charitable functions while expanding offerings such as community nights and holiday celebrations.

For the Roberts, the sale brings both closure and comfort. “You raise something for so long and then have to say goodbye,” Jason said. “We believe it’s in good hands.”

Read more about the new owners in the January 2026 issue of The Cross Timbers Gazette, hitting mailboxes on Jan. 2, 2026.