Public input meetings set for Dec. 11 on future Flower Mound arts center

Local residents will have several opportunities next week to help shape plans for the future Flower Mound Arts Center, as the town hosts a series of public input meetings on Thursday, Dec. 11, at Town Hall.

The day will begin with a Dance and Theater Stakeholder Input Meeting from 1:30 to 3 p.m., focused on the needs of local performers, educators, and organizations. Participants will discuss priorities such as facility design, performance spaces, equipment, and potential programming.

A Music and Visual Arts Stakeholder Input Meeting will follow from 3:30 to 5 p.m. Musicians, artists, teachers, and community arts users will be invited to share perspectives on how the center can better support creative work, exhibitions, instruction, and collaboration.

The final session of the day—a Community Workshop and Discussion—will run from 6 to 8 p.m. and is open to all residents. Town staff and consultants from Webb Management Services will present initial findings from a feasibility study and outline early concepts for possible spaces and programs. Attendees will have the opportunity to review ideas, discuss what resonates, and help guide the next stage of planning.

Flower Mound officials expect the Arts Center at the River Walk to open in spring 2029. Early concepts include a main stage theater, flexible performance spaces, multipurpose classrooms, exhibition areas, and outdoor venues connected to the River Walk trail system, nearby restaurants, and retail.

All meetings will take place at Flower Mound Town Hall, 2121 Cross Timbers Road, and are open to the public.