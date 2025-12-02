Detrick DeBurr announces campaign to challenge Little for State House District 65

Detrick DeBurr announced Tuesday morning he will be campaigning to win Texas House of Representatives District 65, currently held by Republican Representative Mitch Little.

The Democrat faced off against Little in the November 2024 election and will rematch against Little again in November 2026, unless another candidate from either party steps up to challenge the seat.

According to a press release from DeBurr’s campaign, he will focus on his commitment to making life more affordable for working families, strengthening public education and restoring sound, community-focused leadership.

“As Texans, we should not have to choose between putting food on the table, paying rent or educating our children,” he said. “I am running because families across our district deserve an economy that works for them, schools that are fully funded and leadership that listens not just to donors but also to everyday people.”

In 2024, Little beat DeBurr with 60.3% of the votes versus DeBurr’s 39.7%.

DeBurr’s campaign said the Democratic candidate will focus on three priorities:

Affordability and the Economy: Ensuring Texans can afford housing, groceries, health care and basic necessities.

Public Education: Fully funding neighborhood schools, supporting educators and protecting every child’s right to a quality education.

Steady, Ethical Leadership: Bringing transparency, accountability and people-first decision-making back to state government.

DeBurr will hope to build on his 2024 campaign, which he said consisted of grassroots organizing, community relationships and voter engagement developed in his first run.

According to the press release, DeBurr’s campaign for 2026 emphasizes community-driven solutions, bipartisan collaboration when possible and advocating for policies that directly improve quality of life for North Texas families.

“This is about responsibility, opportunity and dignity,” DeBurr said. “District 65 deserves a representative who shows up, listens and fights for them every day.”

According to DeBurr’s campaign website, he is a software engineer that also currently serves as a Planning and Zoning Commissioner in The Colony and has previously served in the same capacity in Cedar Hill.

He has also served on the board at St. Philips School and Community Center and is a member of the Omega Psi Phi Fraternity. He is also a twice-published author.