Teen fatally struck while crossing street in Flower Mound

A 14-year-old girl was fatally struck by a vehicle Tuesday afternoon at the intersection of Valley Ridge Blvd. and Browning Drive in Flower Mound.

According to officials, the pedestrian, a Flower Mound resident, was hit by a 2020 Chevrolet pickup truck around 3:45 p.m. on Tuesday.

The truck was stopped at a stop sign facing south on Browning Road and began moving forward just as the victim started to cross, striking her in the intersection.

She was transported to Medical City Denton by the Flower Mound Fire Department where she died from her injuries.

According to police, the driver was a 60-year-old Lewisville resident that remained at the scene following the incident.

Police said the investigation is still ongoing and the intersection was closed as of 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.

No other information has been released, so check back later for more developments.