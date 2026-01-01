Northlake Police Blotter

The Northlake Police Department made 26 arrests in October, answered or initiated 2,530 calls for service and took 58 reports. Here are some recent calls for service.

On Oct. 2, officers were dispatched to the 13000 block of Raceway Drive after a resident reported his trailer missing. The complainant said he had parked the trailer overnight at his apartment complex and discovered it gone the next morning. A theft report was forwarded to Criminal Investigations.

On Oct. 14, police responded to a report of a naked man driving on I-35W and exposing himself to other drivers. Officers located the vehicle and conducted a traffic stop. The suspect stepped out wearing only a shirt pulled up behind his head and was taken into custody.

On Oct. 22, officers were called to the 3000 block of Rustic Creek Drive, where a resident reported that all four tires on her vehicle had been cut. Police obtained video footage from the area, identified a suspect, secured an arrest warrant, and later took the individual into custody.

On Oct. 25, police responded to the 1200 block of 5th Street after a complainant reported two electric bikes stolen from her garage. Juvenile suspects apparently looking for a free ride were identified.

On Oct. 27, officers were dispatched to the 1200 block of FM 407 regarding a report of a subject displaying a firearm in a threatening manner. Police reviewed video footage and license plate reader data, identified the suspect, obtained a warrant, and took the individual into custody.