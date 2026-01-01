Denton couple recognized by United Way of Denton County for 63 years of contribution

David and Carol Rowley were honored by United Way of Denton County on Tuesday with the organization’s Dr. Bettye Myers Humanitarian Award for the couple’s 63 years of donations.

United Way of Denton County estimated the couple has donated more than $108,000 over their 28 years of giving to Denton County, which was made up of at least a $1,000 donation per year.

“The consistent and dedication of David and Carol to supporting their community with their United Way giving is what we are thrilled to recognize with this year’s Humanitarian Award,” said Gary Henderson, the CEO and president of United Way of Denton County. “Regardless of the season of life, whether just starting their careers right out of college or heading into retirement, the Rowley’s generosity never wavered.”

David Rowley said he remained committed to giving to United Way wherever they were because of its local impact and transparency.

“A lot of organizations need money, but you don’t know how they’re run,” he said. “United Way helps a lot of people and a lot of organizations. I feel more confident my money will be used wisely and I like that it’s local.”

The pair began donating to United Way in 1963 when David accepted an engineering job with Southwestern Bell in Houston. He started donating an amount that was deducted from his paycheck.

“It didn’t take me long to see the good United Way did,” said David Rowley.

He started volunteering with United Way-supported agencies shortly after.

Carol Rowley began donating and volunteering two years later with a paycheck deduction from her teaching salary.

“I remember thinking, ‘I hope this small amount can help someone,'” she said.

The Rowleys went on to move from Houston to Beaumont and then back to Houston before moving to Dallas, Seattle, Atlanta, Concord, again to Atlanta and then Irving.

“Between us we have 168 years of life experience and 13 residences,” said Carol Rowley.

Despite the moves, the couple remained committed to donating to United Way of Dallas.

Eventually, their journey brought them to Denton in December 1997, which is when they started donating to United Way of Denton County.

“We decided we weren’t in Dallas anymore, so we switched out annual donation to Denton County in 1998,” said David Rowley.

Since their move, the couple has donated $1,000 or more to United Way of Denton County every year, which all went to supporting nonprofits and programs in Denton County.

The Dr. Bettye Myers Humanitarian Award was established by the United Way of Denton County board of directors in 2012 to recognize the highest level of community leadership and philanthropy with time and resources. Recipients of this prestigious award are purposeful in promoting human welfare and have demonstrated active engagement in the community.

Previous Dr. Bettye Myers Humanitarian awardees include its namesake, Dr. Bettye Myers, Janet and Joe Mulroy, Stan Morton, Debbie and Mark Merki, Bill Patterson, Denton County Commissioner Bobbie Mitchell, Ellen M. Painter, Denton County Judge Andy Eads and former Denton Mayor Chris Watts, Michelle and Brian Cree, Terry and Bob Widmer, John Baines and Carrell Ann Simmons.

The Rowleys will be formally presented with the award at the 14th annual UNITED Tribute Gala featuring the crowd-favorite “Dancing with Our Stars” event, which will be held on Saturday, Jan. 17, 2026 at the Embassy Suites by Hilton Denton Convention Center.

According to United Way of Denton County, tickets and tables can be purchased by visiting UnitedTribute.org, emailing [email protected] or calling Kristin Jones at 940-566-5851 ext. 102.