Mild December caps a wild weather year in Denton County

December in North Texas was mild and very dry. The average high temperature was about 60 degrees, roughly 1 degree above normal, while the average low was 39 degrees, also 1 degree above normal.

Rainfall, however, was scarce. Only a trace fell on Dec. 1, followed by 0.06 inches. The Denton Enterprise Airport recorded just 0.02 inches on Dec. 17 and 18, bringing the total through Dec. 23 to only 0.08 inches. Normal December rainfall is about 2 inches.

For the year, Denton recorded 33.86 inches of rain, just below the normal annual total of 34.88 inches. No severe weather was reported during December.

Here are the 2025 weather highlights.

January began mild but turned colder, bringing significant snowfall. Northlake recorded 4.7 inches of snow Jan. 9-10.

February featured extremes, with a high of 83 degrees and a low of 10. Much of the Dallas-Fort Worth area saw about 2 inches of snow, while Gainesville measured 7 inches.

March was warm and stormy, with an average high of 75 degrees — 8 degrees above normal. Tornadoes moved across North Texas early in the month, and strong winds knocked out power to more than 300,000 customers.

April brought additional strong storms, including more than a dozen confirmed tornadoes on April 19, though Denton County avoided the worst. Temperatures were above normal, with a high of 92 degrees and a low of 29.

May was warmer, wetter and more active than normal. Denton recorded 6.76 inches of rain by May 27, well above the normal 3.9 inches. Total rainfall for the first five months reached 18 inches, compared to a normal 14.9 inches.

June marked the end of the storm season and the start of summer. Temperatures were near normal, though overnight lows ran warmer than average.

July signaled peak summer conditions. The hottest days of the month occurred July 24-25, when temperatures reached 100 degrees.

August was close to normal, with seven days reaching 100 degrees or higher. The month’s hottest temperature was 102 degrees on Aug. 19.

September was slightly warmer and drier than normal, with no triple-digit highs.

October followed with much warmer-than-normal temperatures but welcomed rainfall.

November was also warmer than normal, with an average high of 77 degrees — 9 degrees above normal.