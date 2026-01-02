Bartonville Police Blotter

Officers responded to a home on Badminton Drive for a reported underage party. After investigating, officers issued citations for consumption of alcohol by a minor.

Police were called to Town Hall regarding a reported theft. Officers determined the issue stemmed from a contractor who had failed to pay workers. A report was filed for follow-up.

Officers were dispatched to a local restaurant after receiving reports of an intoxicated man entering a vehicle and driving away. Police located the subject, who had refused an Uber and instead appeared to be seeking a free stay at the “Denton County Suites.” He was arrested on a charge of driving while intoxicated.

Police responded to a theft in progress at Kroger. Officers located the suspect vehicle leaving the scene and conducted a stop. Two women were found to have stolen $500 worth of merchandise. They were arrested and given a complimentary ride to the Denton County Jail—proof that crime truly doesn’t pay.

Officers were dispatched to a convenience store after an employee reported a stolen cell phone. An offense report was generated.

Police were called to a local restaurant regarding a reported auto theft. The caller said they had left their vehicle overnight and discovered it missing the next morning. A brief investigation revealed the “stolen” vehicle was safely parked in their neighbor’s driveway. No charges were filed, and officers recommended checking nearby driveways before calling 911.

Officers responded to a residence after a caller reported their credit card had been used to purchase pizza in Houston without authorization. A fraud report was completed.

Ajak Deng, 18, of Dallas, was arrested on aggravated robbery charges after allegedly sticking up the 7-Eleven on FM 407 at gunpoint around 3 a.m. on Nov. 21. The clerk retreated to a back office and was not injured. Corinth police reported a similar robbery on Nov. 19. Investigators from both agencies used Flock Safety license plate cameras to track the suspect’s vehicle to and from both stores.

Officers responded to reports of several loose dogs roaming a neighborhood. Using “advanced police tactics”—namely, treats—the officer successfully guided the furry suspects back into their yard. The owners were contacted, tails were wagged and peace was restored.