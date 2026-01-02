DCTA continues to move Denton County residents

Denton County Transportation Authority (DCTA) continues to serve its member cities with the recent completion of its fiscal year– a year that saw the agency focused on delivering cost-effective transportation options, supporting economic growth, and streamlining transit options within Denton County.

With over 2.9 million rides completed across all service modes from October 2024 to September 2025, DCTA is dedicated to furthering its mission to get people where they need and want to go for work, play and life. DCTA’s core services to its three member cities have seen ridership increases for four consecutive years, with 15% growth in Highland Village, 12% growth in Lewisville and 59% growth in Denton in fiscal year 2025.

As ridership increases throughout, safe and reliable service remains a key pillar of DCTA’s operations for riders and staff. Almost 300 total security cameras and access control devices have been installed throughout DCTA facilities. As of Dec. 1, 2025, the A-train extended its safety streak that exceeds 465 days, with zero incidents on the system.

“Our commitment to safety is and will always be a priority,” said Paul Cristina, CEO of DCTA. “We continuously invest in technology and training to ensure our riders have a secure and dependable experience every time they travel with us.”

Being active and present for riders and the communities it serves is a vital part of the DCTA mission. Over the past year, DCTA handled 50,145 customer support calls and invested more than $50,000 to sponsor events and organizations in its three member cities.

“DCTA is continuously improving, so our team can perform our best for the people we serve through transit they can trust. I’m proud of what we’ve accomplished this year, as we set the foundation for growth and look forward to the exciting projects we have ahead of us,” said Cristina.

(Sponsored content)