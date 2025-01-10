Macy’s closing Flower Mound store

Macy’s announced Thursday that it is closing 66 underproductive stores around the country, including the Market by Macy’s store in Flower Mound.

“Closing any store is never easy, but as part of our Bold New Chapter strategy, we are closing underproductive Macy’s stores to allow us to focus our resources and prioritize investments in our go–forward stores, where customers are already responding positively to better product offerings and elevated service,” said Tony Spring, chairman and chief executive officer of Macy’s, Inc.

Market by Macy’s, a smaller footprint location, opened at The Highlands of Flower Mound shopping center in October 2021 in the old Stein Mart space, 6101 Long Prairie Road. It, along with four other North Texas Macy’s stores, will close sometime this year. Macy’s did not provide specific closing dates or timeframes, but did say that most of the 66 will close in the first quarter of 2025.