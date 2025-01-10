Saturday, January 11, 2025
Senior Talk DFW — January 2025

Edwena Potter

New Year, New You – Will you rise and thrive in 2025? If you picked one area of your life to focus on to improve, what would it be? How would it enhance the success of your year?

An area to consider could be your health and wellness. This can be physical health and/or mental health. Movement equals life. Movement releases endorphins and helps relieve stress. It doesn’t have to be a strenuous workout class. Take a short walk after dinner, walk the dog (who’ll love it), or incorporate a stretch routine. Your mental wellness can include lifelong learning such as taking a class in something in which you’ve always had an interest. You can tackle a new hobby which can also include social interaction. Volunteering and focusing on others helps your social wellness.

A new year gives you the opportunity for a fresh financial start. A review of financial goals and spending plans can guide you in your plans for the year. Speak with professionals who can help you make the most of your retirement savings and social security. I just made changes to my Medicare plans to maximize savings and reduce IRMAA (a not-wonderful Medicare extra charge for certain income brackets). I’m learning along with you. If you have an estate plan, review it. If not, meet with an elder law attorney and plan one. At the minimum have a will. You do not want the state deciding how your hard-earned money and assets are distributed. There are many ways to leave a financial legacy to family. Ask lots of questions and talk to lots of professionals to find out the best options for your situation.
Your “new you” may include a new home or revitalizing your current home. Make a calendar of projects you want to complete and give them a deadline. If you put them on your “round to it” list they rarely get completed. If your current home no longer fits your financial, physical (think stairs) or geographic (think close to grandkids) needs, it may be time to consider a change.

Tackling the organization of your documents; Will, Estate Plan, GO Binder and 4-1-1 Binder (request yours at MyGoBinder.com) and all your financial documents will be the best gift you can give your loved ones.

January’s Senior Talk DFW topic at both locations is “New Year, New You.” Come hear how to recognize, prevent and cope with depression and aging, how physical therapy and movement enhances your life and fun ways to celebrate the year. Please RSVP online below or call/text 469-616-0561 so we know you’re coming. See you there!

SeniorTalkDFW.com – NCTC, 1200 Parker Square, Flower Mound

SeniorTalkDFW-Argyle.com – The Seeden Club, 306 US Hwy 377, Argyle

You go love on your loved ones, let us handle the details.

Edwena Potter, Certified Senior Housing Professional, Keller Williams

(Sponsored content)

Macy’s closing Flower Mound store
99-year-old Flower Mound veteran keeps fit by hitting the gym
