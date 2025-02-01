Highland Village police investigating shooting incident involving teen suspect

The Highland Village Police Department is investigating a shooting incident involving two teens that occurred on Friday night just after 7 p.m.

The shooting took place in the parking lot near LA Fitness, where the 17-year-old victim and his 16-year-old friend, a resident of Northlake, were seated in their vehicle, police said. The suspect fled the scene in a white truck following the incident. The victim was transported to Medical City Denton.

With assistance of the Corinth Police Department, officers were able to identify the 16-year-old suspect from Corinth.

After an assisting Corinth officer convinced the suspect to meet with authorities, Highland Village Police took the juvenile into custody without incident on charges of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. The suspect was subsequently released to the Denton County Juvenile Detention Center.

During the course of the investigation, police recovered suspected narcotics from the vehicle occupied by the shooting victim and his friend. Additionally, officers found three handguns in the vehicle the shooting suspect drove to the Corinth Police Department. As the investigation continues, additional charges are expected to be filed.

Anyone with further information related to this case is encouraged to contact the Highland Village Police Department at 972-317-6551.