Lantana water districts file complaint against Spectrum over fiber installation mishaps

The governing boards in Lantana have filed a complaint with the Public Utility Commission of Texas against Spectrum Communications because of issues arising from the company installing fiber optic cable in the master-planned community.

The law firm that serves as counsel to Denton County Fresh Water Supply District Nos. 6 and 7, which together provide water and sewer services to Lantana, submitted a letter to the PUC on Friday, outlining many of the issues with the installation work.

“From the start of the installation, Spectrum’s work has been performed in a manner that has caused significant damage to both the Districts’ water and sewer facilities and the utility facilities for the homeowners,” the letter stated. “On a weekly and sometimes daily basis, existing irrigation lines, water lines, sewer lines, electric lines, gas lines, and other communication lines are damaged, greatly impacting residents’ property, creating safety issues, and causing a significant workload on the part of the Districts’ staff to manage. Further, the Districts are aware of Spectrum contractors attempting to self-perform plumbing repairs, which is a violation of State law.”

The Districts requested that the PUC take action “to protect the safety of the community and the property of homeowners impacted by the negligent work of Spectrum and its contractors.”

The letter mentioned MasTec Communications Group, which is performing the installation on Spectrum’s behalf, by name. It does not reference or mention the electrocution death of a MasTec utility worker in Bartonville on Thursday.