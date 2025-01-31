Argyle ISD committee recommends major bond for school growth

The Argyle ISD Bond & Growth Planning Committee presented its bond recommendation to the Board of Trustees during a special meeting on Thursday, proposing a bond election for May 2025.

The committee, which reconvened in December 2024 with 30 members from its 2023 formation, revisited the district’s growth strategy after the unsuccessful Propositions A & B bond vote in May 2024. They studied the latest demographic enrollment reports, facility audits, capacity assessments, and financial advice.

Argyle ISD anticipates an average enrollment increase of 8.4% over the next five years, with student numbers expected to surpass 11,000 by 2033.

The proposed bond package, reduced from last year’s proposal, totals $423,170,000 and includes:

Elementary School #6

Middle School #2

Middle School #3 planning and design

Baseball & Softball Facilities at the AHS Canyon Falls campus

Capital improvements to existing campuses (this does not include any increase to current campus capacities)

Land acquisition, including allocations for future elementary school, middle school, high school, transportation parking, and offsite costs associated with potential land purchases

Buses

Technology infrastructure (this does not include student 1:1 devices)

The Board of Trustees is set to consider this recommendation at another special meeting on Feb. 12 at 4 p.m., where they will consider calling a May 2025 Bond Election.