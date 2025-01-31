Home Southern Denton County Schools Argyle ISD committee recommends major bond for school growth

Argyle ISD committee recommends major bond for school growth

By
CTG Staff
-
0
114
Photo courtesy of Argyle ISD

The Argyle ISD Bond & Growth Planning Committee presented its bond recommendation to the Board of Trustees during a special meeting on Thursday, proposing a bond election for May 2025.

The committee, which reconvened in December 2024 with 30 members from its 2023 formation, revisited the district’s growth strategy after the unsuccessful Propositions A & B bond vote in May 2024. They studied the latest demographic enrollment reports, facility audits, capacity assessments, and financial advice.

Argyle ISD anticipates an average enrollment increase of 8.4% over the next five years, with student numbers expected to surpass 11,000 by 2033.

The proposed bond package, reduced from last year’s proposal, totals $423,170,000 and includes:

  • Elementary School #6
  • Middle School #2
  • Middle School #3 planning and design
  • Baseball & Softball Facilities at the AHS Canyon Falls campus
  • Capital improvements to existing campuses (this does not include any increase to current campus capacities)
  • Land acquisition, including allocations for future elementary school, middle school, high school, transportation parking, and offsite costs associated with potential land purchases
  • Buses
  • Technology infrastructure (this does not include student 1:1 devices)

The Board of Trustees is set to consider this recommendation at another special meeting on Feb. 12 at 4 p.m., where they will consider calling a May 2025 Bond Election.

RELATED ARTICLES

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Cross Timbers Gazette. Proudly powered by Grande Communications.