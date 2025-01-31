Supreme Boil Cajun Seafood coming to Flower Mound

A new cajun seafood restaurant is opening soon in Flower Mound.

Supreme Boil Cajun Seafood will occupy the former Z Grill & Tap space at 2321 Cross Timbers Road, Suite 413, according to a news release from the town of Flower Mound. Few other details, such as the menu and the estimated opening date, have been announced yet, but it is known that this eatery will be owned by the folks at Supreme Crab Cajun Seafood & Bar in Denton.

Supreme Crab is known for its create-your-own seafood boils with lots of proteins to choose from, including mussels, clams, shrimp, snow crab legs, lobster tails and more.