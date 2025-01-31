Vehicle theft suspect tries to flee police by swimming in Lewisville Lake

A man suspected of stealing a vehicle tried to flee from police officers by swimming away from them in Lewisville Lake on Thursday, according to the Corinth Police Department.

Just before 5 p.m., Corinth police officers tried to stop a stolen vehicle in the 3000 block of FM 2181. The 36-year-old driver of the stolen vehicle fled from officers, leading them on a short vehicle pursuit that ended in Sycamore Bend Park in Hickory Creek, according to a Corinth PD news release. The driver then started running before he jumped into Lewisville Lake, where he swam approximately 150 yards out and rested on a tree stump extending out of the water.

“Knowing water temperatures were between 48-52 degrees, officers acted quickly in calling Lewisville Dive Team to assist with a rescue,” Corinth PD said in a statement. “Two Corinth officers boarded the LFD Rescue Boat and were able to apprehend the suspect without incident.”

The suspect was taken to Denton Medical City to be treated for hypothermia and will subsequently be charged with Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle and Evading with a Vehicle, police said.