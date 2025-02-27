New fire station breaks ground in Northlake

Denton County Emergency Services Districts #1 and #2 broke ground Thursday for a new fire station that will be coming to the Town of Northlake.

Station 512 will be located at I-35W and Dale Earnhardt in Northlake and is expected to open this summer. This will be the fourth fire station operated by Denton County ESD, which protects 45,000 citizens across 65 square miles, including Argyle, Bartonville, Copper Canyon, Corral City, Lantana, Northlake, and surrounding extraterritorial jurisdictions in Denton County.

In 2024, Denton County ESD responded to 3,847 calls for service – an 18.8% increase in call volume over the previous year. “This important addition of a new station means faster, more efficient emergency responses and addresses the tremendous growth in the I-35W corridor,” the ESD stated in a press release.

The ESD said that Station 512 is an innovative “modular design” as a permanent structure with a lifespan of 40-50 years. The station will be approximately 5,200 square feet for a total estimated cost of $5.6 million.