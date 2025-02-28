Northlake Police Blotter

The Northlake Police Department made 19 arrests in December, answered or initiated 2,006 calls for service and took 57 reports. Here are some recent police calls:

Dec. 4 – Officers were dispatched to the 13000 blk of Raceway Drive in reference to a burglary of a motor vehicle. The complainant stated several tools and two handguns were taken without consent. The report was forwarded to Criminal Investigations.

Dec. 9 – Officers were dispatched to the 3000 blk of Oak Creek Court in reference to a Theft. The complainant stated several items of construction supplies were taken without consent. The report was forwarded to Criminal Investigations.

Dec. 9 – An officer conducted a traffic stop in the 8000 blk of Gasoline Alley for a traffic violation. The subject involved tried to walk away from the scene. The officer detained the subject and it was discovered shortly thereafter that he was not being truthful regarding his name. The subject was arrested for giving false or fictitious name and issued a traffic citation for the violation.

Dec. 17 – Officers conducted a traffic stop at Cleveland Gibbs and Homestead Way for a traffic violation. Upon approaching the driver, the officer smelled the odor of marijuana. The driver was later identified and found to have a warrant and admitted to having marijuana in the vehicle. After a probable cause search, a white crystal substance (methamphetamine) was also found. The driver was placed under arrest and transported to Denton County Jail.

Dec. 19 – Officers were working a traffic detail on FM 1171 and observed a vehicle speeding at 85 mph. The vehicle proceeded through a red light as well. The officer activated emergency lights, and the vehicle began to flee. The vehicle turned into a private driveway and as the officer entered the driveway, the suspect vehicle came out and struck the officer’s vehicle. A pursuit was initiated as the suspect fled. The suspect was captured after leading officers down a dead-end road and was discovered hiding behind a building. The suspect was taken into custody and transported to Denton County Jail.