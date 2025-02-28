Argyle Police Blotter

The following is a summary of recent incident reports made to the Argyle Police Department as compiled by the staff of The CTG:

On Dec. 19, a store employee on FM 407 reported that a man tried to buy $2,000 in Apple gift cards using a PayPal debit card with a different name, and he’s done this before. The employee, believing the man to be either committing fraud or the victim of fraud, asked the man if he knew where the money was going and the man said, “I have a friend, don’t worry about it.”

On Dec. 21, a lost runner jogged into the police department on Hwy 377, admitting their workout had made a wrong turn. They requested a ride back to Lantana, and an officer kindly stepped in—proving once again that law enforcement is always willing to go the extra mile (even if you can’t).

On Jan. 1, a caller reported seeing a young male subject sitting on a wooden trunk on FM 407 in front of CVS “hunched over like a teenager.” An officer responded and gave the subject a ride.

On Jan. 2, a concerned caller reported a mysterious figure in the 5T Ranch park—a young man described as banging a drum while sporting a “Phantom of the Opera” mask. A responding officer tracked down the percussionist, only to find a dedicated young drummer practicing for a tryout. His plan to disturb fewer people by moving from his backyard to the park had backfired. As for the eerie mask? It had vanished into the night, much like the Phantom himself.

On Jan. 15, a woman reported that as she was about to leave the Chick-fil-A parking lot, an elderly man opened her car door and got in her vehicle. He looked very confused and got out and stood next to her car as she left. An employee told an officer they saw the man eventually find his wife and friend and left with them.

On Jan. 16, a resident on Stonecrest Road reported seeing a peacock strutting around their backyard and they feared it might be an escaped pet. An officer explained that this was nothing to get their feathers ruffled about—it was normal behavior for the peacock. So the caller said they would simply “enjoy the peacock sighting.”

On Jan. 20, a restaurant manager on Hwy 377 called police after an ex-employee—who is banned from the property—found a creative way to stir up trouble. The former worker ordered a pizza under a fake name, then texted the manager, asking if someone could kindly deliver it to him so he wouldn’t violate his criminal trespass order. As a bonus, he also sent the manager a heartfelt “Happy Anniversary” text, marking one year since his firing. An officer soon found the ex-employee lurking nearby and advised him to find a new pizza joint—because at this rate, the only thing he’d be getting delivered was more legal trouble.