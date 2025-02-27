Local police department warns of new crash report scam

The Corinth Police Department on Thursday warned residents in a social media post about a new scam involving crash reports.

“A citizen, who was recently involved in a crash, advised she was contacted by a crash report company who told her the other vehicle’s insurance company was assuming complete responsibility,” the department said in a statement. “They gave her a website to go ‘get her report.’ The citizen said she went to the site and found much of her personal identifying information on the report.

“The officer who spoke to the citizen found this to be suspicious, and researched the website,” the department continued. “A quick search of the website revealed that this is a potential scam, as it pulls information from the state’s crash report. That report has personally identifying information such as driver’s license number, date of birth and address.”

If you get a similar call, the scammer may claim to be from carcrashreport.org and ask for details about the accident.

“It’s important to note that these calls are not from a law enforcement agency,” Corinth PD said. “If you’re involved in an accident and need an accident report, you should submit a formal request through TxDOT!”