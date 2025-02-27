Thursday, February 27, 2025
HomeSouthern Denton County Local News
Southern Denton County Local News

Local police department warns of new crash report scam

Mark Smith
By Mark Smith
0
73

The Corinth Police Department on Thursday warned residents in a social media post about a new scam involving crash reports.

“A citizen, who was recently involved in a crash, advised she was contacted by a crash report company who told her the other vehicle’s insurance company was assuming complete responsibility,” the department said in a statement. “They gave her a website to go ‘get her report.’ The citizen said she went to the site and found much of her personal identifying information on the report.

“The officer who spoke to the citizen found this to be suspicious, and researched the website,” the department continued. “A quick search of the website revealed that this is a potential scam, as it pulls information from the state’s crash report. That report has personally identifying information such as driver’s license number, date of birth and address.”

If you get a similar call, the scammer may claim to be from carcrashreport.org and ask for details about the accident.

“It’s important to note that these calls are not from a law enforcement agency,” Corinth PD said. “If you’re involved in an accident and need an accident report, you should submit a formal request through TxDOT!”

Previous article
Jill Mitchell takes helm at E.P. Rayzor Elementary after 13 years with school
Next article
New fire station breaks ground in Northlake
Mark Smith
Mark Smith
Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

Related Articles



Popular This Week