Jill Mitchell takes helm at E.P. Rayzor Elementary after 13 years with school

Denton ISD has selected Jill Mitchell as the next principal of Eugenia Porter Rayzor Elementary School in Lantana, replacing Dr. Sarah Critton, who was named the first principal of Reeves Elementary School in northwest Denton which will open later this August.

Mitchell has most recently served as the assistant principal of E.P. Rayzor since 2022. She has nearly two decades of experience in education – 13 of which have come in Denton ISD. Mitchell has spent the entirety of her career in Denton ISD at E.P. Rayzor, and she will assume her new role as principal of the school after Spring Break.

“It has been a true gift for me and my family to be part of the E.P. Rayzor community for the last 13 years,” Mitchell said. “I am honored to continue serving and leading our staff and families. I am incredibly excited for this next chapter as principal.”

Mitchell began her career as a fourth-grade teacher in Irving ISD in 1996. She later spent three years as a third-grade teacher in Coppell ISD from 2004-2007.

Mitchell joined Denton ISD in 2012, and for the next 10 years, was a second-grade teacher at E.P. Rayzor. While teaching, Mitchell was the second-grade team lead from 2014-2021, collaborating on research-based strategies to implement for student growth.

In 2022, Mitchell became the assistant principal of E.P. Rayzor – a position she has held for the past three years. As the assistant principal, Mitchell helped E.P. Rayzor be recognized as a Professional Learning Community Model School by Solution Tree in 2024, which honors the campus’ sustained success in raising student achievement.

E.P. Rayzor was one of roughly 500 schools and districts across the United States and Canada to receive this distinction.

Mitchell received her bachelor’s degree in interdisciplinary studies and her master’s degree in educational leadership from the University of North Texas.

“We are thrilled to welcome Ms. Mitchell as the principal of E.P. Rayzor,” said Dr. Charlene Parham, Area Superintendent. “She is an exceptional leader with a deep passion for student success and a strong commitment to serving others. Her familiarity with the community, along with her expertise as an instructional leader, will greatly contribute to our continuous improvement.”