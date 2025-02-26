Wednesday, February 26, 2025
Public meeting announced about Argyle Landing development

Mark Smith
By Mark Smith
The town of Argyle announced Wednesday that it will host a new Program for Argyle Community Engagement (PACE) meeting Thursday evening about a proposed commercial development.

The Argyle Landing Planned Development, located along the east side of Avalon, is mostly residential, and construction began in 2023. An 8.2-acre section on the north side of the development, on the future southwest corner of Gateway Drive and Hampshire Drive, is proposed for commercial development, including retail, medical/dental office and an indoor sports academy.

Residents are invited to attend the PACE meeting at Argyle Town Hall from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Thursday to learn more about the proposed development, ask questions and give feedback.

Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

