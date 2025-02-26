Flower Mound Council candidate withdraws, leaving both races unopposed

The faces on the Flower Mound Town Council won’t change as the lone challenger withdrew from the race, according to Flower Mound’s town secretary.

In the May 3 General Election, Places 1 and 3 are expiring. Both incumbents — Adam Schiestel and Brian Taylor, respectively — filed for re-election, and only Taylor drew a challenger: Justin DeFillippo.

On Tuesday, DeFillippo submitted his certificate of withdrawal from the race. It was past the official withdrawal deadline, but election law allows candidates to withdraw if it is before the election equipment test notice, which it was. Schiestel and Taylor will automatically begin new three-year terms in May.

This doesn’t mean Flower Mounders won’t head to the polls in May, though. In February, the Town Council called a $112 bond election to fund parks, recreational facilities and street projects. Click here for more information about that.