Just the Facts with Mayor Ron Robertson — February 2025

As part of the Town’s annual road maintenance program, the restriping of Copper Canyon Road, from FM 407 to the Town limits, has been approved by the Town Council. Staff is currently working with the contractor to schedule the project within the next 60 days.

The project is expected to take 5 to 7 days to complete, weather permitting. During this time, there will be temporary single-lane closures. We appreciate your patience and understanding as we work to improve our roads.

For updates on this project, please visit the Town’s website.

Charter/Spectrum Communications Project

As a reminder, the Charter/Spectrum Communications Project is well underway. Residents will receive door tags at least 48 hours before construction begins in their area. These tags will include a QR code linking to detailed project information and a platform for submitting complaints or concerns. Additionally, signage will be posted at neighborhood entrances to announce Spectrum’s arrival.

For more information about the project, visit the Town’s website, where you can find contact information for the Charter Spectrum Team, instructions on reporting concerns, and a comprehensive Q&A about the project.

Proposed Developments

The Quarter Horse Estates Preliminary Plat was approved by the Planning and Zoning Commission on Jan. 13. It will be presented to the Town Council for consideration on Feb. 10.

Additionally, the Preliminary Plat for Aune Ranch is scheduled to be considered by the Town’s Planning and Zoning Commission on Feb. 10 at 6 p.m. in the Council Chambers.

Town Council Election Information

On Saturday, May 3, 2025, Copper Canyon will conduct a General and a Special Election.

For the General Election, three citizens will be elected at large to serve a two-year term for the following positions: Mayor, Council Member Place 2, and Council Member Place 4. These positions are currently filled as follows: Mayor – Ron Robinson, Place 2 – vacant and Place 4 – Dale Andrews.

For the Special Election, one citizen will be elected at large to serve as Council Member Place 3 for the remaining term of this position (one year). Council Member Place 3 is currently filled by Dave Gibson.

Filing for a place on the ballot began on January 15 and ended at 5 p.m. on Feb. 14. Applications received after Feb. 14 will automatically be rejected. Candidates are strongly encouraged to submit applications as early as possible. If an application is rejected, correctible items must be addressed, and a new application must be submitted before the filing deadline.

For more information, please contact Town Secretary Sheila Morales at [email protected]

Town Office Hours/Meeting Schedule

Town Hall will be closed on Feb. 17 in observance of President’s Day.

Planning and Zoning Commission meeting – Feb. 10 at 6 p.m.

Town Council meeting – Feb. 10 at 7 p.m.