Bartonville Town Update — February 2025

I hope everyone’s new year is off to a great start! Reflecting on this mid-January ice event, we can be thankful it wasn’t as severe as the winter storm of 2021. Those who ventured out may have noticed that Bartonville has partnered with a third-party provider to salt our hills and major intersections and spray brine on our roads to improve safety during icy conditions. In the past, we’ve observed that TxDOT primarily prioritizes interstates, while the county focuses on major TxDOT roads such as FM 407. The Town Council and I remain committed to finding solutions that further enhance the safety of our community.

I’m excited to share that the Bartonville Town Council has selected Frontier Waste Solutions as our new solid waste provider. Following a thorough review of proposals in November, Frontier was chosen for their dedication to providing efficient, reliable service, as well as cost savings to our residents. Frontier completed their first pickup on Jan. 2, and while there were a few minor challenges during the transition, the process has been smooth overall. Please note that Frontier Waste will no longer service Waste Connection carts. If you still need your Waste Connection carts removed, please reach out to Merle Rodgers at 940-781-3495. Haven’t set up your account with Frontier Waste yet? You can register online at frontierwaste.com/sign-up/bartonville. We’re looking forward to this new partnership and are confident it will enhance waste management services for all Bartonville residents.

I’m thrilled to announce that Bartonville claimed victory in this year’s Mayor’s Red Kettle Challenge, competing against Lewisville, Highland Village, and Flower Mound. Thanks to the outstanding generosity and teamwork of our community, we exceeded last year’s efforts, contributing an impressive $5,943 to support the vital work of the Salvation Army. This achievement is a true reflection of the spirit and compassion that make Bartonville so special. A heartfelt thank you to everyone who volunteered, donated, and supported this cause—this success would not have been possible without you!

At the Jan. 21 Town Council meeting, Bartonville proudly welcomed its newest police officer, William “Bill” Mack. Officer Mack brings extensive experience from both his law enforcement and military service. A United States Marine Corps veteran, he served for four years before earning a Criminal Justice degree with a perfect 4.0 GPA from Texas A&M University-Commerce. Officer Mack began his 26-year law enforcement career in 1998 with the Bedford Police Department, where he held various roles, including Detention Officer, Patrol Officer, Motor Officer, Detective, Sergeant, Lieutenant, and Captain. He retired from Bedford in November 2024 after a distinguished career. Additionally, he served 21 years with the Bedford and Northeast Tarrant County Area SWAT Teams, holding key leadership positions. A Master Peace Officer and certified instructor, Officer Mack also played an integral role in updating departmental policies and managing the Texas Police Chief’s Association Accreditation Program. Bartonville is fortunate to have Officer Mack join our team, and we are excited about the expertise and dedication he will bring to ensure the safety and well-being of our community.

Alongside welcoming a new officer, the Bartonville Police Department recently honored Officer William Wood with a Certificate of Merit for his exceptional service and compassion. On May 29, 2024, Officer Wood responded to a critical medical emergency, performing CPR with urgency despite the individual not being able to be revived. Beyond fulfilling his professional responsibilities, he provided heartfelt emotional support to the individual’s wife, remaining by her side until family arrived, and he continued to check on her in the days that followed. His actions exemplified the highest standards of care and professionalism, leaving a profound impact on the family, who later invited him to their loved one’s celebration of life. Thank you, Officer Wood, for your outstanding service and your unwavering dedication to our community.

This spring, we are excited to welcome back The Bartonville Farmer’s Market, held every Sunday at The Bartonville Store from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. The market will kick off its season on Sunday, March 2, and run through the end of October, offering residents and visitors the perfect opportunity to enjoy fresh, locally-sourced products and support our community’s small businesses. The market will feature a diverse selection of vendors offering everything from fresh produce, artisanal goods, and homemade treats to handcrafted items, plants, and more. It’s a wonderful way to connect with neighbors, discover unique local treasures, and support the hardworking vendors who bring their passion and creativity to Bartonville each week. Mark your calendars and make plans to stop by each Sunday to shop, explore, and experience the vibrant community spirit that makes Bartonville so special. We look forward to seeing you there!

Development Update:

Swig is now open next to Andy’s Frozen Custard, offering drive-thru service only.

Deer Hollow (5-acre subdivision behind Hat Creek) – this subdivision includes 14 residential lots.

Eagle Ridge (2-acre subdivision across FM 407 from Tractor Supply) – this subdivision includes 33 residential lots.

Hudson Hills (2-acre subdivision behind Marty B’s) – this subdivision includes 33 residential lots.

Trifecta Estates (2-acre subdivision off McMakin) – this subdivision includes 8 residential lots.

