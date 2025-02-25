Denton County Sheriff’s Office arrests school custodian for solicitation of minor

The Denton County Sheriff’s Office Human Trafficking Unit on Monday arrested a school custodian on the felony charge of Online Solicitation of a Minor.

During an undercover operation, 47-year-old Jason James Giuliani believed he was communicating with a 15-year-old female about sexual acts and electronically sending her explicit photographs, according to a DCSO news release. During the investigation, it was determined that Giuliani was at work as a contracted custodian at Curtis Middle School in Allen. With the cooperation of Allen ISD and the Allen Police Department, Giuliani was arrested at the school by the DCSO.

Giuliani was booked into the Denton County Jail, where he is being held in lieu of $200,000 bail, according to jail records.