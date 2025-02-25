Highland Village to make changes to water system

The city of Highland Village announced recently that it will temporarily convert the disinfectant used in the public water distribution system, which may affect the taste, odor and feel of the water coming out of residents’ faucets.

The conversion from chloramine to free chlorine will begin on March 19 and end on April 9, 2025. During this three week conversion, the city will discontinue the use of surface water from the Upper Trinity Regional Water District and only use groundwater from the city’s water wells, according to a city news release.

“You may experience aesthetic changes such as taste, odor and feel of the water coming out of your faucets, that is associated with the conversion process as well as only using groundwater as the primary source of water,” the city said in a statement. “The potable water remains safe to consume. City crews will rigorously flush, test and monitor the water daily throughout this process to ensure the water meets TCEQ requirements.”

The annual disinfection conversion is used by public water systems as a preventative measure to reduce nitrification levels during the hot summer months. The conversion significantly reduces water flushed in the summer when water is in high demand, according to the city. The TCEQ is notified, as mandated, of the conversion 30 days prior to the commencement date.

For more information, click here or call Public Works Utilities at 972-317-2989.