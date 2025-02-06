Flower Mound calls $112M bond election

The Flower Mound Town Council on Monday called a $112 million bond election to find parks, recreational facilities and street projects.

The bond election is the result of five meetings of the Blue Ribbon Bond Committee, which was formed in September 2024, according to the town of Flower Mound.

Two bond propositions will be on Flower Mounders’ ballots on May 3:

Prop A: $82 million for trail systems, parks, sports fields and the Community Activity Center.

Prop B: $30 million for street replacement projects for the next five years. The funding won’t go for specific streets, but whichever ones are deemed to be most in need.

The town will share more information about the bond election on its website by next week.