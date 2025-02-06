The Shops at Highland Village welcomes four new tenants

The Shops at Highland Village announced Thursday it has welcomed four new tenants. The Aspen Gift House, Woof Gang Bakery & Grooming, Drybar and iCRYO are set to open in spring.

“The Shops at Highland Village is kicking off the new year with four exciting new businesses opening their doors, elevating our shopping experience for new and returning visitors,” said Ravi Wadhwa, General Manager at the Shops at Highland Village. “Expanding on our already diverse collection of tenants, these additions will evolve our offerings to give guests and shoppers the opportunity to achieve their décor, lifestyle, beauty and health goals all in one place.”

The Aspen Gift House

Located in a 2,784-square-foot space next to Learning Express, The Aspen Gift House is a locally-owned boutique specializing in luxury home décor, gifts and life’s special occasions. The high-end gift shop’s product lines include linens, handbags, travel accessories, spa and wellness, corporate gifts, game day gear, and home décor.

Woof Gang Bakery & Grooming

Combining handmade, oven-baked treats and pet nutrition with grooming services, Woof Gang offers a luxury experience for pets and owners alike. This pet spa will be located in a 1,965-square-foot space next to James Avery Artisan Jewelry.

Drybar

Drybar is a salon focused on one thing, blowouts. Offering haircare products, and a salon that focuses on dry hair styling, the salon will be located in a 1,429-square-foot space next to Great American Cookies.

iCRYO

Offering customized health services like cryotherapy, IV drip therapy, red light therapy, body sculpting and more, iCRYO will help you achieve your new year goals. This industry-leading health services facility will be located in a 2,587-square-foot space next to Pigtails & Crewcuts.

Alongside these new tenants, The Shops at Highland Village recently celebrated the openings of Dragon House, a Chinese restaurant, and Lululemon, a fitness and movement retailer. In addition, renovation of the northern courtyard of the center “The Backyard” is nearing completion, and will soon be ready to function as an outdoor gathering space for guests and special events.