Sunset Plaza completion sets stage for new hotel and restaurants in Flower Mound

Lakeside Village has completed construction on Sunset Plaza, a 217,000-square-foot facility designed to become the centerpiece of a new hospitality and dining destination overlooking Lake Grapevine.

The plaza, located on a 2.5-acre promontory at Flower Mound’s southern tip, offers 360-degree lake views and includes a two-level underground parking garage with 378 spaces. Developers envision the site as a future hub for restaurants, a wedding venue, and eventually a 12-story Marriott Autograph Collection hotel.

“We believe strongly in the magnetism of the lake views from this site,” said Peter B. Stewart, president of Lakeside Village Partners, Ltd. “The views appeal to sightseers, diners, wedding parties, hotel guests, businesspeople, and convention-goers. Seeing is believing.”

The project was originally conceived by planner Kevin Sloan, who imagined an open-air plaza surrounded by restaurants with unobstructed water views. Today, visitors to the site can see nearly all of Lake Grapevine’s 7,200 acres and 60 miles of shoreline, with year-round sunsets over the water.

With the parking garage complete, development partner Jimmy Archie said the next step is to begin construction on a lakeside wedding venue in early 2026, followed by a boutique hotel. “We expect the dining experiences offered by our restaurants to make diners feel like they have been transported to one of their favorite water vacation spots,” Archie said.

General contractor Swinerton oversaw the project’s construction, which presented challenges due to its location near the lake. “Our team is eager to have their first sunset drink at one of the new restaurants on the plaza and see the space come to life,” said Tyler Whittaker, division manager for Swinerton’s Dallas office.

The completion of Sunset Plaza and its garage marks the end of infrastructure development at Lakeside Village, Stewart said.