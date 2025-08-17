Lantana Update – August 2025

Lantana Cares is a local 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that was established in 2016 to empower residents of Lantana in the pursuit of beautification, education, and recreation within the community. The organization has been using grant funds in part from the Lantana Education/Charitable Foundation (LECF) to help with multiple projects that improve the quality of life in Lantana.

Since its inception in 2001, the Foundation helped Denton ISD build all three Lantana elementary schools and Harpool Middle School, provided tutoring grants for students, built a splash pad at the Community Event Center and funded a portion of the new pickleball courts in Lantana.

The Foundation was handed off from Lantana’s developer in 2019 to Lantana Cares under the watchful eyes of resident board members.

Lantana Cares applied for and received a grant extension for the support they are proudly giving educators in the Lantana attendance zone.

Teachers Pay Teachers (TpT) is a place for educators to find the resources and inspiration they need to teach at their best. This site offers more than 3 million free and paid resources, created by educators who understand what works.

After a successful pilot program in fall 2021, Lantana Cares has continued to provide access to TpT from pre-K through 12 Teachers at the five Denton ISD public schools (Adkins, Blanton, EP Rayzor, Harpool and Guyer); Harvest Christian Academy and Lantana resident homeschool parents.

Teachers within the Lantana attendance zone and homeschool educators residing in Lantana may apply for sponsored access to the supplemental curriculum materials they need. Find out more and apply at LantanaCares.org.

Fiscal 2024 was a busy year for the community volunteers at Lantana Cares/LECF. Here are just a few ways grant funding was invested back into our community:

Lantana Cares participated in the ribbon cutting for the new North Amenity Center playground after donating more than $100,000 for a mobility-friendly surface and sensory-friendly equipment.

Lantana Cares was proud to help sponsor Harpool Longhorn Day, a Lantana Community tradition. Clubs from the middle school host games for students and raise money for expenses throughout the year.

Lantana Cares/LECF granted the Guyer High School choir department with a “pitch perfect”-style microphone, and sound system to allow the choir to better compete at the 6A level.

Lantana Cares/LECF granted funds to purchase a trailer for equipment, storage and delivery for Wildcats Youth Sports, a volunteer parent-run organization that is rapidly growing and expects more than 100 new junior participants in football, basketball and cheer next year.

Lantana Cares/LECF awarded funding to the Guyer Band and Color Guard to train drum majors and section leaders this summer, and to purchase new uniforms and equipment for the color guard ahead of fall competitions.

Lantana Cares/LECF is committed to funding programs that extend STEM education such as the RoboSTEAM Explorers and Guyer & Harpool Robotics Clubs.

Lantana Cares is also working with the Lantana Community Association to host the annual Run Lantana 5k & 10k on Saturday, Sept. 20. Residents enjoy this family friendly event that will wind through the scenic trails and neighborhoods in the community.

It’s not too late to become a Run Lantana sponsor. Please contact Julie Green at [email protected]. Sign up the whole family to run for a great cause and meet neighbors at runlantana.com.



To find out more about Lantana Cares and to volunteer in our community, please visit our website at LantanaCares.org. Lantana residents can also find us on the Lantana community website groups page at LantanaLive.com.

The Lantana Education/Charitable Foundation board meets quarterly to review grant requests. Inquire at LantanaECF.org.

(Submitted by Kristine Hallingstad, President, Lantana Cares)