Eads: Make memories this new school year

As days of the calendar flip forward to the start of a new school year across Denton County, parents are busy with last minute shopping for clothing and supplies.

The start of the 2025-2026 school year marks the beginning of nine months of learning for all ages – pre-kindergarten through seniors in college and beyond. It is a time of excitement for high school graduates heading to college for the first time or the young child in the family taking their first steps into a classroom.

Students, while maybe not terribly excited about upcoming homework, look forward to seeing school friends again after several months apart. Others already practice almost daily for band or football. Some hope their schedule includes the favorite teacher they’ve heard about.

Behind the scenes, support staff from custodians to coaches and teachers to bus drivers, nutritionists, school secretaries, nurses and many more have worked months preparing for another year. From handling the paperwork for enrollment to configuring class schedules to planning an orientation for new hires and new students or even planning the menus for school meals throughout the year.

Every individual tied to a campus – whether as an attendee, a parent, a volunteer or a full-time employee – makes an impact that sets the tone for the year.

Two of our 11 public school districts in Denton County will be on a slightly different schedule this year.

Last year, the Sanger Independent School District opted for a four-day instructional week. District officials indicated the switch was an effort to retain and recruit teachers.

Ponder ISD plans to adopt the same four-day schedule starting this school year. The decision was made with the goals of enhancing student learning, improving teacher retention and supporting overall school satisfaction.

The changes follow the passage of House Bill 2610 a decade ago which changed the requirement for attendance from 180 days of instruction to 75,600 minutes, allowing school districts more flexibility in scheduling.

Our two school districts are among an estimated 181 school districts statewide that have adopted a four-day school week, many of them rural and citing teacher shortages as well as competing with larger school districts for personnel as reasons for the new schedule.

Education continues to change as the years and decades pass, but one thing remains certain: it takes a village of people to teach our children… and we are glad for them.

This year, as always, we wish everyone much success in meeting new friends and, above all, making new memories that will last a lifetime.

Connect With Us: If you have any questions or comments, please let me hear from you. My email is [email protected], and my office number is 940-349-2820. For more information, register for my newsletter at Dentoncounty.gov/countyjudgenewslettersignup.