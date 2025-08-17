Harvest Happenings – August 2025

By Page Austin, Senior Lifestyle Director

As the days grow just a bit shorter, it can only mean one thing—back-to-school season is here!

We hope everyone enjoyed a fun, restful, and memory-filled summer break. Whether your family traveled far or stayed local, these past few months were a chance to recharge and make the most of the long, sunny days at our fun summer events. But now, it’s time to trade swimsuits for backpacks and settle back into school-year routines.

I don’t know about you, but there’s an exciting energy in the air as classrooms are being prepped, meet the teacher nights, and shopping for school supplies. The rhythm of the school year is about to return—and we couldn’t be more excited. We have three amazing schools in Harvest: Northwest ISD’s Lance Thompson Elementary, Argyle ISD’s Jane Ruestmann and Argyle West elementary schools.

This year brings a very special new face to our community: Mrs. Katie Haydin, the new principal of Argyle West Elementary, is joining the Harvest family! With a passion for education and a heart for students, Mrs. Haydin is already making a positive impression, and we know she’s going to be a fantastic leader. Please join us in giving her the warmest Harvest welcome.

As we all get ready to head back into the classroom, let’s remember to be kind and patient… especially during drop-off and pick-up. It takes time to get into the rhythm so take deep breaths and remember kindness goes a long way. Here’s to a school year full of learning, growth, and new beginnings!

Welcome back, Harvest! Let’s make this year the best one yet!