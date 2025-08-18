Denton ISD prepares students with back-to-school fairs

Denton ISD started the 2025-2026 school year with its annual Back-to-School Fairs the first week of August, which provided free backpacks, school supplies, sports physicals and haircuts for 7,000 families.

“These events are an incredible example of what happens when a community comes together to support its students,” said Chris Ice, Denton ISD’s community engagement coordinator. “Our partners and volunteers give their time, resources and energy to make sure our families have what they need to thrive from day one. It’s a privilege to see that level of care in action.”

The first fair was held at LaGrone Academy and the second was held at Braswell High School.

Local organizations and agencies also helped by sharing valuable information and resources for families to utilize that support student success throughout the year.

Denton ISD was thankful to the local sponsors and others in the community that help the district prepare all of its students for the school year.

“Our compass points us toward building reciprocal family and community partnerships, and the Back-to-School Fairs are a shining example of that in action,” said Denton ISD Superintendent Dr. Susannah Holbert O’Bara. “By working together, we remove barriers and open doors of opportunity, ensuring every student starts the school year ready to succeed. I am grateful to everyone who played a role in welcoming our families and helping them prepare for a successful school year.”

The Back-to-School Fairs hosted by Denton ISD have been important in the district’s commitment to meeting the needs of every student. District staff, volunteers and community partners all come together each year to put on the events and ensure all Denton ISD students are prepared to succeed at school.

“These events ensure that students enter the new school year confident, equipped and supported,” said the district in a statement. “They’re a testament to what is possible when the entire community works together for the success of its children.”