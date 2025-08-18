Construction to continue on I-35E at FM 1171 in Lewisville

All northbound lanes of I-35E and one southbound lane of I-35E will be closed between FM 1171 and Main Street on Friday from 8 p.m. until 10 a.m. on Saturday.

On Saturday evening, starting at 8 p.m., all southbound lanes of I-35E will be closed between FM 1171 and Main Street.

The second closure is expected to last until 10 a.m. on Sunday.

All of the express lanes on I-35E, both northbound and southbound, will be closed from 8 p.m. on Friday until 10 a.m. on Sunday.

According to TxDOT, signs will mark a detoured route, which will likely cause delays.

Drivers are advised to seek alternate routes and to be mindful of workers in the construction zone.

Construction has been on and off along I-35E near Main Street in Lewisville due to issues with the weather. After TxDOT first announced the closing of I-35E at the Main Street bridge at the beginning of June, the project was rescheduled multiple times.

At the end of June, the project was finally able to be worked on and steel girders were finished setting.