Warby Parker, three other stores newly-opened at The Shops at Highland Village

Warby Parker, Blue Mercury and Woof Gang Bakery & Grooming will all have opened their doors this week at the Shops at Highland Village.

Warby Parker is a designer eyewear brand that supplies sunglasses, prescription glasses and contacts, as well as accessories and eye exams. The store plans to open Saturday.

The store hours for Warby Parker will be 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. every day except for Sundays, when the store will open at noon and close at 6 p.m.

Earlier this year, the glasses retailer announced a collaboration with retail giant Target.

For more information, visit the Warby Parker website.

Woof Gang Bakery & Grooming opened on Thursday.

“We are excited to welcome Woof Gang Bakery & Grooming to our community,” said Ravi Wadhwa, the senior general manager of The Shops at Highland Village. “Their focus on quality, care and the joy of pet ownership aligns perfectly with our vision of offering unique, high-quality experiences for our guests.”

It will offer natural pet treats, premium pet foods and luxury grooming services.

The store is already accepting grooming appointments, which can be booked through the website or the mobile app.

“Woof Gang Bakery & Grooming prides itself on creating a warm, loving and fun environment for pets and their owners,” said the store in a press release. “The store offers delicious handmade, oven-baked treats, a curated selection of high-quality food and supplies, and luxury grooming experiences designed to keep pets looking and feeling their best.”

A grand opening celebration is also being planned for September, according to the business.

The store’s hours will be from 9 a.m. until 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and will open at noon and close at 6 p.m. on Sunday.

Well-known decoration and costume retailer Spirit Halloween will open on Thursday at The Shops. It will be located in the same store strip as Highland Village Smile Studio, Adventure Kids Playcare and Inspire Yoga.

For more information, visit the Spirit Halloween website for the Highland Village location.

Finally, beauty and cosmetics store Bluemercury will also open on Thursday at The Shops.

“We’re excited to continue our evolution with the opening of The Shops at Highland Village, a reflection of Bluemercury’s ongoing commitment to delivering excellence in beauty,” said Jenna Goldberg, head of stores, omni-channel & strategy at Bluemercury. “Through expert-led service, a curated assortment of high-performance products and a client-first approach, we look forward to redefining the luxury beauty experience in Highland Village.”

For more information, check back at Bluemercury’s website for its Highland Village location.