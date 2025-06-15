Hundreds attend Flower Mound “No Kings” protest

By Jenna Stephenson, Contributing Writer

Hundreds of local residents protested along Cross Timbers Road in Flower Mound as part of the “No Kings” rally, one of many held across the United States on Saturday.

The movement opposes the current administration, likening President Donald Trump’s actions in the early months of his second term to those of a king.

Protests were scheduled to coincide with a military parade held to commemorate the 250th anniversary of the U.S. Army, which was also President Trump’s 79th birthday.

The Flower Mound rally was originally planned for Parker Square, which was the site of a similar “Hands Off” protest in April. After organizers received notice that yellow tape had been put up around Parker Square on Thursday night, the protest was relocated to sidewalks along Cross Timbers Road.

Protesters began to line up shortly before the rally’s 2 p.m. start time. By 3 p.m., hundreds of protestors filled the southern sidewalk from Morriss Road to FM 2499, with additional groups of protesters scattered along the northern sidewalk.

Attendees represented a wide cross-section of Flower Mound, including students, retirees, veterans, and families with young children.

Protesters carried signs decrying the Trump administration, particularly recent illegal immigration enforcement efforts. In addition to American flags handed out by organizers, flags from Mexico, Panama, and Brazil were also present.

The “No Kings” protest comes after a heated week of immigration-related unrest in Los Angeles. After Immigration and Customs Enforcement raids were met with protest, President Trump made the decision to send in the National Guard, along with thousands of U.S. Marines.

John Hood, a former Marine, brought his 13-year-old son and a U.S. Marine Corp flag to the Flower Mound protest. He cited decisions made by the Trump administration in the second term regarding immigration and national security as key reasons he had soured on the Republican Party.

“I’ve been a Republican all my life,” said Hood. “That’s going to change in the next midterm.”

While some residents expressed their dissatisfaction with the rally as they drove past, counter-protesters were sparse. One man holding a “No More Welfare for Illegals” sign stood alongside the “No Kings” protesters without issue, but said that he came alone.

Prior to Saturday’s rally, Denton County Sheriff Tracy Murphree published a statement on Facebook asserting that law enforcement was prepared to respond if the protests grew violent.

Organizers for the rally maintain that the protests were always intended to be peaceful and legal. The “No Kings” website professes a commitment to nonviolence, and local organizers urged those protesting in Flower Mound to patronize nearby businesses if they planned to use their parking lot.

Despite fears of potential property damage or violence, the protest remained largely peaceful. Several protesters reported a minor altercation partway through the event, but police arrived on scene quickly to de-escalate the situation.

The Flower Mound Police reported that there were no issues, and Sheriff Murphree posted an update on Facebook thanking law enforcement for ensuring that protests in Denton County were conducted lawfully.