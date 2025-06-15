Faith-driven program in Argyle helps local men become better leaders and fathers

Anyone who has worked with Skylar Lewis and his team at Rise Up Kings in Argyle will say he’s a man of unwavering faith. He walks purposefully, speaks and acts like a leader, and, more importantly, models what it means to be a devoted husband, father, and friend.

He’s everything a man strives to be—and yet, his story starts where most men’s do—lost, searching, and unsure.

Before the successful businesses, books, marriage, and fatherhood, Lewis was a kid from Southern California who struggled mightily with addiction, an extreme lack of discipline, and a self-destructing belief system that would almost surely follow him well into adulthood if he wasn’t careful. Like so many men, he wore a mask of strength while silently crumbling inside due to unresolved trauma and emotional wounds. And as he later discovered, he wasn’t alone.

“I went on a personal development journey, and as I started to find some freedom and consistency, I gathered more guys together. I was 24 or 25 by this point, and I found that a lot more guys than just me are unsatisfied, struggling with addiction, and unhappy with their lives,” he said. “They’re looking for purpose, and they feel alone. They lack a community to grow with.

“We’re looked at to be strong leaders. We’re supposed to be tough. But men have unique issues that are very real. When they can’t get over those issues, that leads to even more shame and guilt that they continue to carry well into adulthood.”

Lewis’ solution is Rise Up Kings, a Christ-centered business coaching and personal development company for like-minded men who feel stuck and crave a brotherhood to help them level up into the fathers, husbands, and leaders they’re meant to be. That’s the professional, buttoned-up explanation of what Lewis created five years ago. Where Rise Up Kings separates itself from other motivational and self-help programs is in the experience. RUK’s unique blend of faith-based guidance and practical business skills is brought to life through world-class three-day events and seminars focusing on four pillars: faith, family, fitness, and finance.

Led by a group of leaders that includes Green Berets and Special Forces instructors, the goal is to push participants out of their comfort zones and help them become the best versions of themselves through mental, emotional, physical, and spiritual challenges.

What started as a grassroots effort with a handful of guys quickly grew into 50 events a year. Everything is hosted at RUK’s 15,000-square-foot complex in Argyle, which they moved into last year, though men travel from all over the country and internationally to attend. They also have 40 acres just down the road for off-site events. Roughly 2,000 men have gone through these events, and Lewis estimates that they’ve transformed over 10,000 men through their various outreach efforts and virtual courses.

His goal is to reach and create freedom for 100,000 men over the next 10 years.

“It’s very fulfilling to see what we’ve accomplished together,” Lewis said. His wife, Jessica, also runs Rise Up Queens for women and has already reached roughly 1,000 women. They also have a separate program specific to pastors. “The reality is that there has been a breakdown in the family unit—men feel insecure, but they’re also dealing with depression, anxiety, and not feeling like they have a purpose. These are unique issues that aren’t easy to overcome, and when they can’t lead well, the women in their lives are forced to take over with the kids, work, etc. We support men by giving them the safe space to get real with their challenges and the tools they need to step back into that leadership role and be better fathers, husbands, and leaders in our community.”

Several events are available for men to take advantage of.

The first is The Refinery, an intense business training program for married businessmen with families.

The next is The Awakening, a transformational experience for non-business owners.

The Crucible is the third event and is for participants ages 18-26.

From there, men can participate in a 12-month mastermind group, a virtual boardroom for smaller groups and connectivity, and other advanced courses designed to take everything they’ve learned up a few more levels.

“These events are designed to transform a man, not just give him knowledge,” Lewis added. “We must have a renewing of our minds. What we do is powerful, and it works. We’ve saved roughly 250 marriages and helped break men free from various addictions. We even had a black man and a very racist white man become best friends through our programs.”

Lewis said the first Rise Up Kings event was in January of 2020 and included 11 guys. They now average over 40 attendees per event. Lewis also isn’t doing this alone. Beyond his wife, he has created a team of over 20 like-minded, Christ-centered leaders and professionals to ensure every event is successful and that participants leave feeling like a new man.

“Having gone through what I went through, I know what men are facing and felt that higher calling to help. I want to help them step into leadership at the highest level,” he said. “When you change a man, you change the world. I really believe that.”

To learn more about Rise Up Kings, please visit riseupkings.com.