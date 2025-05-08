Argyle selects new town administrator following national search

After a comprehensive nationwide search that began in late 2024, the Town of Argyle has selected Mike Sims as its next town administrator.

Sims, a Denton native, has served as Terrell’s city manager for the past six years following nearly 11 years as the city’s assistant manager. He began his career in local government after being inspired by a high school mentoring program sponsored by the City of Denton, later earning a B.A. in Public Affairs from Indiana University and a Master’s in Economics from UT Arlington. After 15 years advising local governments across the Metroplex with the North Central Texas Council of Governments, he joined the City of Terrell in 2008. Sims and his wife, Sarah, have been married since 1994 and have seven children; they are active members of First Baptist Church of Terrell.

“I’m deeply grateful to the Argyle Town Council for entrusting me with this opportunity,” Sims said. “I’ve loved the ranches and Cross Timbers of this area since my high school days nearby. As I shared with Council, I see my role as ‘Chief Listener’—and I’m committed to serving Argyle with humility and energy. It’s an honor to help preserve and celebrate the town’s unique heritage while planning responsibly for its future.”

Mayor-elect Ron Schmidt shared an overview of the months-long process that led to the final decision.

The Town partnered with executive recruitment firm Strategic Government Resources to lead the search. More than 90 candidates applied for the position, with over 20 applicants meeting the minimum qualifications—such as prior experience in a town administrator or manager role, an advanced degree, and a demonstrated record of leadership.

From there, the applicant pool was narrowed to five finalists, each undergoing a multi-faceted interview process. Candidates completed video presentations, participated in face-to-face interviews, met individually and collectively with town staff and council members, and engaged with local residents. The process also included background checks and a written and in-person presentation outlining what they would prioritize during their first few months on the job.

“The search process was extensive and deliberate,” said Schmidt. “We were looking for someone who not only had the professional qualifications but also shared our values—someone who will be visible in the community and committed to helping Argyle preserve our small town charm.”

Sims will start on May 21st. A welcome event is expected to be announced in the coming weeks.