A Year in Review: Top Stories of 2022

After two years of news dominated by the COVID-19 pandemic, 2022 was a return to near-normal for southern Denton County and The Cross Timbers Gazette.
Covid is still here, but the effects have proven to be more mild and manageable now than in the last two years. All pandemic-related restrictions in southern Denton County came to an end in 2022, allowing for other topics — particularly new restaurant, development and crime stories — to receive more news coverage and readers’ attention.
The most-read story of 2022 on crosstimbersgazette.com was about Bowen Pools, a Flower Mound-based pool contracting company that closed suddenly, leaving some customers with unfinished business. In an interview, Owner Chris Bowen apologized to those customers and said the company couldn’t keep up with material price hikes due to inflation.
The No. 2 story of the year came in September when the Flower Mound Pumpkin Patch announced that it would return for the 2022 season after all, just days after the Pumpkin Patch had said it would not be able to open because of staffing shortages, which was our No. 10 story of the year.
The third-most-read story also came in September with the news of Reality TV Star Richard Rawlings bringing a new Gas Monkey restaurant, venue and more to Lewisville. The fourth-most-read story was one in August about Matt Chandler, the lead pastor at The Village Church in Flower Mound, being placed on leave after he had “unguarded and unwise” conversations with a woman online. He returned to the pulpit in early December.
One of the most shocking news items this year was the November arrest and indictment of longtime Argyle Fire Chief Mac Hohenberger for embezzling nearly $500,000 from fire district funds. Major developments, including the approved Furst Ranch and denied Cross Timbers Business Park, were important news stories for many residents in west Flower Mound and the Argyle area.
Here are the rest of the Top 10 most-read stories on crosstimbersgazette.com, in order of views:
- April 18: Flower Mound Council denies proposed Canyon Falls warehouses
- April 19: FM 2499 closed after major crash
- April 14: Chick-Fil-A coming to Harvest Town Center
- Sept. 29: Marty B’s Event Center approved
Here are many of the rest of the most-read stories on crosstimbersgazette.com in 2022:
- Jan. 3: Soupcon Wine Lounge now open in Flower Mound
- Jan. 3: $16.25M Lotto Texas winning ticket sold in Flower Mound
- Jan. 3: Lewisville firefighter dies suddenly
- Jan. 18: Denton man in 30s dies of COVID; case count spiking
- Jan. 20: Argyle firefighter has new lease on life
- Jan. 24: Denton woman arrested for murder of grandson
- Jan. 24: LISD closing due to COVID surge
- Jan. 25: Denton County tax offices close
- Jan. 25: Lewisville ISD names lone finalist for superintendent
- Jan. 27: Hillwood presents Harvest Town Center to community
- Jan. 27: Piranha Killer Sushi Flower Mound closing
- Feb. 4: Awesome Times restaurant coming to Highland Village
- Feb. 18: Developer breaks ground on Canyon Falls apartments
- Feb. 24: Northlake officers injured in crash with tractor-trailer
- Feb. 25: Historically Speaking: Russian invasion of Ukraine
- March 2: Firefighters respond to 500-acre grass fire in Lewisville
- March 11: Tex-Mex restaurant coming to Flower Mound
- March 17: Authorities investigating airsoft gun shootings in Lantana
- March 18: Northwest ISD adding 3 minutes to the school day
- March 22: Denton County reports first pediatric COVID-19 death, a boy from Lewisville
- March 24: Highland Village restaurant owner rebrands and reopens
- March 25: Obituary — Garrett Chase Thomas
- March 31: Palermo’s restaurant closes, new Italian eatery to succeed it
- April 1: Nigerian ‘prince’ arrested in Flower Mound sentenced to prison
- April 6: Denton couple arrested following death of boy, 7
- April 8: DCAD provides update for 2022 Tax Season
- April 13: Lewisville ISD approves pay raises
- April 13: 2 killed in crash on I-35E
- April 15: Foodie Friday: Hilltop Storage
- April 18: I Heart Mac & Cheese opening in Highland Village
- April 20: Flower Mound man killed in FM 2499 crash
- April 20: Body of missing Lewisville man found in Wise County
- April 22: Motorcyclist injured in crash on FM 407
- April 29: Teenager dies in south Denton crash
May 3: Lakeside Village hotel, office building receive $16.7M incentive package from Flower Mound
- May 4: Landowner sues Flower Mound over warehouse project denial
- May 5: Developer accuses Flower Mound of housing discrimination
- May 6: Hwy 377 reconstruction project delayed
- May 10: Scout to open this week at the Flower Mound River Walk
- May 13: Foodie Friday: 8 Best Burgers in Denton County
- May 16: Hillwood buys Corral City
- May 16: Lewisville man drowns in Lewisville Lake
- May 25: Denton police arrest woman for murder of husband
- May 26: Corinth police raid massage parlor
- June 1: Lewisville, Corinth physicians accused in lab testing fraud case
- June 3: Woman dies after rushing water swept her away in Lewisville
- June 6: The Barrel now open in Bartonville
- June 20: Flower Mound retiming traffic signals around FM 2499/407
- June 24: Developer has high hopes for Lakeside Village
- July 7: Marty B’s Coffee opens
- July 7: Flower Mound approves more parking for Argyle High School
- July 12: AMC likely staying in Highland Village, proposed apartments cut in half
- July 12: Harvest breaks ground on 191 single-family rental homes
- July 14: Flower Mound police assist with huge fentanyl, weapon bust
- July 26: Oklahoma homicide, theft suspects arrested in Northlake
- Aug. 4: Swimmer, 20, drowns in Lake Lewisville
- Aug. 5: Dirty Cajun restaurant opens in Flower Mound
- Aug. 15: Man dies immediately after he was found guilty in Denton County
- Aug. 17: Lewisville ISD appealing F grade in TEA integrity rating, citing clerical errors
- Aug. 25: Big box stores, hotel, fast food planned for Argyle development
- Aug. 30: Roanoke restaurant drag show sparks controversy
- Sept. 1: Whataburger submits plans for new restaurant on FM 407
- Sept. 13: McClure out as DCAD chief appraiser
- Sept. 17: Rockfish Seafood Grill in Highland Village to close
- Sept. 20: Flower Mound reels in new Mexican food concept
- Sept. 20: Shops at Highland Village welcomes 6 new tenants
- Sept. 23: Butcher shop owners pass business down to employees
- Sept. 27: Pedestrians killed in Lewisville crash
- Oct. 6: Human remains identified as missing mother with Flower Mound ties
- Oct. 10: Closed Flower Mound restaurant seeking subletter
- Oct. 10: Sheriff’s Office seeking help identifying porch pirate near Justin
- Oct. 25: Highland Village man identified as victim of motorcycle crash on FM 407
- Oct. 25: TxDOT notifies property owners of plans to acquire land to widen FM 407
- Oct. 28: Sheriff’s Office investigating road rage incident in Lantana
- Oct. 28: Subjects in Lewisville murder/suicide identified
- Oct. 31: Portillo’s restaurant coming to Denton
- Nov. 1: Jasper’s announced as next River Walk restaurant
- Nov. 21: Argyle coach, teacher dies
- Nov. 28: Driver killed in FM 1171 crash
- Dec. 22: Local woman finds her lost dog for sale for $1k
- Dec. 24: Country Lakes house fire displaces family