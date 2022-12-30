Friday, December 30, 2022
HomeSouthern Denton County Local News
Southern Denton County Local News

A Year in Review: Top Stories of 2022

Mark Smith
By Mark Smith
0
48
Janet Balekian, owner of the Flower Mound Pumpkin Patch. (Photo by Helen's Photography)

After two years of news dominated by the COVID-19 pandemic, 2022 was a return to near-normal for southern Denton County and The Cross Timbers Gazette.

Covid is still here, but the effects have proven to be more mild and manageable now than in the last two years. All pandemic-related restrictions in southern Denton County came to an end in 2022, allowing for other topics — particularly new restaurant, development and crime stories — to receive more news coverage and readers’ attention.

The most-read story of 2022 on crosstimbersgazette.com was about Bowen Pools, a Flower Mound-based pool contracting company that closed suddenly, leaving some customers with unfinished business. In an interview, Owner Chris Bowen apologized to those customers and said the company couldn’t keep up with material price hikes due to inflation.

The No. 2 story of the year came in September when the Flower Mound Pumpkin Patch announced that it would return for the 2022 season after all, just days after the Pumpkin Patch had said it would not be able to open because of staffing shortages, which was our No. 10 story of the year.

Rendering of the future Gas Monkey restaurant and venue, image courtesy of the city of Lewisville

The third-most-read story also came in September with the news of Reality TV Star Richard Rawlings bringing a new Gas Monkey restaurant, venue and more to Lewisville. The fourth-most-read story was one in August about Matt Chandler, the lead pastor at The Village Church in Flower Mound, being placed on leave after he had “unguarded and unwise” conversations with a woman online. He returned to the pulpit in early December.

Mac Hohenberger’s book-in photo

One of the most shocking news items this year was the November arrest and indictment of longtime Argyle Fire Chief Mac Hohenberger for embezzling nearly $500,000 from fire district funds. Major developments, including the approved Furst Ranch and denied Cross Timbers Business Park, were important news stories for many residents in west Flower Mound and the Argyle area.

Here are the rest of the Top 10 most-read stories on crosstimbersgazette.com, in order of views:

Here are many of the rest of the most-read stories on crosstimbersgazette.com in 2022:

Previous articleFoodie Friday: Top 15 of 2022
Next articleAdkins Elementary PTA collecting donations after burst pipe causes damage
Mark Smith
Mark Smith
Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

Related Articles

Popular This Week

Load more

About Us

About The CTG
Read Latest Issue
Newsstand Locations
Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Disclaimer
Privacy Policy

Business

Flower Mound Chamber of Commerce
Lewisville Chamber of Commerce
Local Business Directory
NCTC Small Business Development Center

Community

Community Calendar
Denton Library
Flower Mound Library
Lewisville Library
Flower Mound Parks & Recreation
Highland Village Parks & Recreation
Post Office
Denton County Tax Office
Public Transportation
Social Services
Voter Registration

Public Safety

Argyle Police
Bartonville Police
Denton Co. Sheriff
Double Oak Police
Double Oak Fire
ESD #1 Fire
Flower Mound Fire
Flower Mound Police
Highland Village Fire
Highland Village Police
Northlake Police
Sex Offenders

Cities & Towns

Argyle
Bartonville
Copper Canyon
Denton
Double Oak
Flower Mound
Highland Village
Lantana
Lewisville
Justin
Northlake
Roanoke
Denton County

Health & Wellness

COVID-19
Denton County Health Department
Influenza Information
TX Dept. of State Health Services
West Nile Virus

Schools

Argyle ISD
Denton ISD
Lewisville ISD
Northwest ISD
Liberty Christian School
Denton County Home School Assn.
School Demographics
Texas Education Agency

Airports

Dallas Love Field
Denton Enterprise Airport
DFW Airport
Alliance Airport

Politics

Denton County Democratic Party
Denton County Libertarian Party
Denton County Republican Party
Flower Mound Area Republican Club

Weather

Air Quality
NWS Forecast
Texas Storm Chasers
Weather Radar

Pets

Animal Rescue League
Flower Mound Animal Services
Humane Tomorrow
North TX Humane Society
Petfinder

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Miller Media Holdings LLC. All rights reserved.