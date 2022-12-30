A Year in Review: Top Stories of 2022

After two years of news dominated by the COVID-19 pandemic, 2022 was a return to near-normal for southern Denton County and The Cross Timbers Gazette.

Covid is still here, but the effects have proven to be more mild and manageable now than in the last two years. All pandemic-related restrictions in southern Denton County came to an end in 2022, allowing for other topics — particularly new restaurant, development and crime stories — to receive more news coverage and readers’ attention.

The most-read story of 2022 on crosstimbersgazette.com was about Bowen Pools, a Flower Mound-based pool contracting company that closed suddenly, leaving some customers with unfinished business. In an interview, Owner Chris Bowen apologized to those customers and said the company couldn’t keep up with material price hikes due to inflation.

The No. 2 story of the year came in September when the Flower Mound Pumpkin Patch announced that it would return for the 2022 season after all, just days after the Pumpkin Patch had said it would not be able to open because of staffing shortages, which was our No. 10 story of the year.

The third-most-read story also came in September with the news of Reality TV Star Richard Rawlings bringing a new Gas Monkey restaurant, venue and more to Lewisville. The fourth-most-read story was one in August about Matt Chandler, the lead pastor at The Village Church in Flower Mound, being placed on leave after he had “unguarded and unwise” conversations with a woman online. He returned to the pulpit in early December.

One of the most shocking news items this year was the November arrest and indictment of longtime Argyle Fire Chief Mac Hohenberger for embezzling nearly $500,000 from fire district funds. Major developments, including the approved Furst Ranch and denied Cross Timbers Business Park, were important news stories for many residents in west Flower Mound and the Argyle area.

Here are the rest of the Top 10 most-read stories on crosstimbersgazette.com, in order of views:

Here are many of the rest of the most-read stories on crosstimbersgazette.com in 2022: