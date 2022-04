Both directions of FM 2499 are closed Tuesday evening at Lake Flower Drive while police investigate a major car crash.

The crash was reported around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday about halfway between Flower Mound Road and Lakeside. Drivers should avoid the area and expect delays, as rush hour traffic is detoured onto side roads.

Police have not released additional details about the crash, as of 5:40 p.m. Check back for updates.