Meet the Candidates: Argyle ISD Board of Trustees Place 7

Southern Denton County residents will head to the polls starting later this month to decide a plethora of municipal and school board contests.

The Cross Timbers Gazette asked each candidate in a contested local race to answer a brief questionnaire to help voters make an informed decision at the polls this spring.

In Argyle ISD, three-year terms for Board of Trustees Places 6 and 7 will be on the ballot. Andrew Hering and Matthew Slaton are running for Place 6, and Place 7 initially drew three candidates — Natalie Long, Nicholas Reynolds and Joshua Westrom — but Long withdrew from the race. Her name will still appear on the ballot, however, because her withdrawal came after the deadline.

Argyle ISD also called a $268 bond election for funding for several new schools and more as the district plans for more growth. The bond will appear as four propositions on the ballot.

Election Day is Saturday, May 7, with early voting April 25 through May 3. Click here for more information about voting in Denton County.

Argyle ISD Board of Trustees Place 7

Nick Reynolds, 36

Town/place of residence: Argyle

How long have you lived in Argyle ISD: 5 years

Occupation: Logistics

Education: Bachelor’s degree in business management, University of Texas at Arlington

Previous service on governmental/community/civic boards: None

What motivated you to run for this position and why are you the best choice: ​I developed a passion for civil service while serving as a foster parent. During that time, I realized the positive impact we can have on the next generation. I have a unique approach to solving problems with a well-rounded background that has prepared me for being a Trustee. I make myself 100% accessible. I am forthcoming with various ways to contact me personally because I strongly believe that parent and community trust and involvement is crucial. I have held forums enabling me to listen and gather input from the community. Having four children at different campuses, including 1 in the Special Education program, provides me with a valuable understanding of how the district operates as a whole. Lastly, my experience as a foster parent has instilled within me a deep commitment to ensuring all students, from all backgrounds, are afforded a quality education and opportunity to succeed.

Mission Statement: I will earn the community’s trust while serving the entire district by maintaining community unity, enlisting input from parents, staff, administration, and subject matter experts to make informed critical decisions that will ensure we preserve the excellence of Argyle ISD.

Joshua Westrom, 46

Town/place of Residence: Argyle

How long have you lived in Argyle ISD: 8 years

Occupation: Attorney at the Law Offices of Jones & Westrom in Denton, TX

Education: Doctor of Jurisprudence (Law) from Texas Tech School of Law (2001); Bachelor of Arts in Criminology and Criminal Justice from the University of Texas – Arlington (1997); Graduate of Fort Worth Western Hills High School (1993).

Previous service on governmental/community/civic boards: Board of Directors-Argyle Education Foundation (2014-2018) as VP of Development raising over $800,000 to help Argyle ISD reduce class size at the elementary school and provide teachers for Science, Technology, Engineer and Mathematics (STEM). Board of Directors-Denton Chamber of Commerce (2020-present) supporting local businesses. Member PTA/PTO-Hilltop, AMS and AHS. WATCH DOG-Hilltop and AIS. Member of Cross Timbers Community Church since 2008. Coached over 15 Argyle Youth Sports Assoc. teams.

What motivated you to run for this position and why are you the best choice: I am proud of AISD. The current school board has avoided controversies that have plagued other districts. AISD’s excellent reputation and ratings are the reasons I, and many others, moved here. I plan to keep it that way. I have 4 children in the District spread across 3 campuses; my youngest graduates in 2032. I’ll be here a while. AISD has many important decisions to make related to growth, such as number of high schools and optimal class size. It will require someone who has served this District in a variety of ways, who has children in the District with a variety of talents and interests, who has worked to build and establish relationships with families and students in all our neighborhoods both new and old, and who has the credibility within and around Argyle ISD to make tough decisions. I am prepared to make these decisions for AISD with the best interest of our students in mind.

Mission Statement: My mission is to use my professional experiences, personal relationships, and judgment to establish and implement a long-range plan for Argyle ISD to address growth yet retain the exceptional academic, athletic, fine arts and extracurricular opportunities our students and community have grown accustomed to receiving, experiencing, and supporting.

Facebook page: Slaton and Westrom for Argyle ISD School Board, Places 6 & 7