Meet the Candidates: Argyle ISD Board of Trustees Place 6

Southern Denton County residents will head to the polls starting later this month to decide a plethora of municipal and school board contests.

The Cross Timbers Gazette asked each candidate in a contested local race to answer a brief questionnaire to help voters make an informed decision at the polls this spring.

In Argyle ISD, three-year terms for Board of Trustees Places 6 and 7 will be on the ballot. Andrew Hering and Matthew Slaton are running for Place 6, and Place 7 initially drew three candidates — Natalie Long, Nicholas Reynolds and Joshua Westrom — but Long withdrew from the race. Her name will still appear on the ballot, however, because her withdrawal came after the deadline.

Argyle ISD also called a $268 bond election for funding for several new schools and more as the district plans for more growth. The bond will appear as four propositions on the ballot.

Election Day is Saturday, May 7, with early voting April 25 through May 3. Click here for more information about voting in Denton County.

Argyle ISD Board of Trustees Place 6

Andrew Hering, 31

Town/place of residence: Argyle

How long have you lived in Argyle ISD: 4 years

Occupation: Insurance and mortgage broker

Education: I have a Bachelors Degree in Kinesiology and a Masters Degree in Education Administration.

Previous service on governmental/community/civic boards: None

What motivated you to run for this position and why are you the best choice: Argyle ISD is in a very exciting time! We are a destination district that is highly sought after by teachers and students alike. The Argyle landscape however, is rapidly changing with Harvest, Canyon Falls and The Ridge being developed. The plans we enact to accommodate this growth will make a lasting impact on students and families for decades to come. With my wife Caroline, and I having two young boys (Colton and Landon) in Kindergarten and pre school, we are like many other families that’ll be here to experience those impacts. A candidate that’s dedicated to serving children while being experienced in education and business, would be a great fit for the needs of AISD today. I have a Masters Degree in Education Administration, taught and coached for 5 years and founded 2 successful businesses here locally. I’m excited to serve this community we all love and call home! Go Eagles!

Mission Statement: It is critical for our district to get a bond package approved to alleviate overcrowding in our elementary schools. We must also complete a comprehensive growth study and plan for our middle and high school(s). Lastly, I’ll advocate for smart commercial development that is beneficial for residents and that’ll help share the tax burden for AISD.

Facebook Page: Andrew Hering for Argyle ISD Place 6

Matthew Slaton, 45

Town/place of Residence: Argyle

How long have you lived in Argyle ISD: 14 years

Occupation: CEO/Private Wealth Advisor at Slaton Capital Advisors Ltd. in Bartonville, Texas

Education: Bachelors of Business Administration (Entrepreneurship & Strategic Management) from the University of North Texas (2000); Graduate of Northwest High School (1995).

Previous service on governmental/community/civic boards: Coach and volunteer for Argyle Youth Sports Association and Denton Parks and Recreation (22 teams, 6 sports, 10 years). Volunteer for the Argyle Eagles Booster Club. Member and volunteer of PTA and PTO supporting school staff and campuses. Hilltop Elementary and Argyle Intermediate School campus Watch D.O.G.S. program.

What motivated you to run for this position and why are you the best choice: This is a unique time for Argyle ISD, and rapid growth is just one of the many challenges facing the district. I was motivated to run for this position because I believe my professional experience as a fiduciary advisor and local business owner, being a long-time resident, and holding many friendships with families in every neighborhood throughout the district would benefit Argyle ISD. To be clear, I am not running for this position because of any single issue, nor do I have an agenda specific to geographic locations within the district. Tough decisions are looming for the long-term initiatives of the school district, and I am prepared to make those decisions for the betterment of Argyle ISD. My goal, and fiduciary responsibility, is to ensure all students at this great school district are provided the necessary resources and opportunities for success.

Mission Statement: My mission is to work with all stakeholders within the district to establish, implement, and track the long-term initiatives to provide every student of Argyle ISD with the opportunities and resources necessary for continued excellence in their academic, fine art, athletic, and extracurricular activities.

Facebook page: Slaton and Westrom for Argyle ISD School Board, Places 6 & 7