DCTA ends mask mandate, reopening Denton Transit Center

The Denton County Transportation Authority announced Tuesday that it is ending its masking requirements and will reopen the Downtown Denton Transit Center.

“In alignment with the Transportation Security Administration decision to no longer enforce the Security Directives and Emergency Amendment requiring mask use on public transportation and transportation hubs, DCTA will no longer require passengers or operators wear face coverings on vehicles or in facilities,” said an agency news release. “DCTA’s top priority is keeping passengers and employees healthy and ensuring a safe commute for our riders.”

Masks will continue to be available for both riders and operators who choose to wear them. Enhanced cleaning measures remain in place.

“We appreciate the public’s patience over the past two years as we have navigated through the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Paul Cristina, DCTA Interim CEO. “DCTA is committed to the health and safety of our passengers and we look forward to continue serving you.”

DCTA also announced that it is reopening the Downtown Denton Transit Center to the public on April 25. The building will be open from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Although masks are no longer required, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention continues to recommend that people wear masks in indoor public transportation settings.