The Barrel now open in Bartonville

The Barrel, a new wine and whiskey bar, opened to the public over the weekend in the old Grapes to Wine space in Bartonville Town Center.

The Barrel is a New American concept focusing on high-quality food, bourbon and wine, owned by Lantana resident Brandon Bohannan. The scratch kitchen makes everything in-house, there’s a broad selection of whiskeys and the wine selection will start out focused on smaller, high-end Napa and Sonoma wineries such as Mt. Veeder, Howell Mountain and Spring Mountain.

“We offer true scratch-made cuisine with fresh ingredients to enjoy with a glass of wine, whiskey or one of our featured craft cocktails,” the new restaurant’s website says. “We combine traditional preparations with fresh ingredients for dishes that are authentic to both their origins and a Texas setting.”

The Barrel, 2648 FM 407, Suite 150, is open Wednesdays through Sundays from 4-10 p.m., except on Fridays and Saturdays, when it closes at midnight.

Click here for more information.