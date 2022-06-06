Lantana Update — June 2022

Monthly roundup of news from Lantana as published in The Cross Timbers Gazette.

LantanaLinks

The start of summer means lots of pool time, long walks on the Hike and Bike trail and fun activities at the Lantana Community Event Center. Make sure to log onto the Lantana Community Association’s website at lantanalive.com so you don’t miss anything and stay connected to our community.

Relax, unwind, and socialize as you get to know your HOA association staff (there are several new faces) and find out what’s happening in the community at Happy Hour with the Manager on Thursday, June 9 from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Lantana Community Event Center, 1301 Haverford Ln. Light appetizers and drinks will be provided. RSVP at lantanalive.com.

Briefly…

Lantana’s 11th annual Earth Day was held on April 30 with a successful household hazardous waste collection at the North Amenity Center. It was the largest turnout ever with 162 vouchers redeemed by residents.

Fresh Water Supply District #6 board members Max Miller and Donna Robichaux were re-elected to their seats on May 7. In FWSD #7, incumbent David Ware and newcomer Trippy Saxton were the top two vote-getters.

Lantana resident Amy Bundgus narrowly defeated incumbent Doug Chadwick on May 7 to earn a seat on the Denton ISD Board of Trustees. Bundgus campaigned on opposing what she says are inappropriate books, Social Emotional Learning and Critical Race Theory.

A new song by a young Afghan man — co-written and co-produced by Lantana resident MJ Brickey — “is an anthem for the world’s oppressed.” Find the tune on YouTube by searching “No Rights to Breathe.”

Two Lantana elementary schools will have new principals this August. Sarah Critton, assistant principal of E.P. Rayzor Elementary School, has been named the school’s new principal. Blanton Elementary Assistant Principal Landon Turrubiarte has been elevated to principal at his school.

Rob Myers was recently named head band director at Guyer High School. Myers is well-known in musical performance circles and served as the director of bands at Flower Mound High School for more than eight years.

The opening of the new splash pad at the Lantana Community Event Center has been delayed again, this time due to a missing part caught up in the supply chain, according to the Lantana Community Association.

Dutch Bros Coffee is expected to open by the end of this month in Lantana Town Center Phase II across FM 407 from Kroger. Next to Dutch Bros in a new strip center under construction will be Petbar, Premier Martial Arts, a bank and several other yet-to-be-named businesses. Brakes Plus and Whataburger are also coming to the shopping center by the end of the year.

Ladies League Concludes Successful Year

The Lantana Ladies League ended its 16th year as a local non-profit on May 31 – fostering fellowship and giving back to the community.

Thanks to our generous members, donors and sponsors, the league was able to raise over $49,000 to assist local charities and at-risk families in Denton County including Cloud 9 Charities, Ranch Hand Rescue, Bob’s House of Hope, Refuge for Women, CASA of Denton County, and Humane Tomorrow.

As we look forward to next year, the newly elected board for the 2022-2023 membership year will begin planning in June beginning with the Annual Membership Kick Off on August 16.

For more information on the Lantana Ladies League activities, events and special interest groups, please visit LantanaLadiesLeague.com or visit the Lantana Ladies League Facebook page.

-Submitted by Kathy Hummell, LLL Vice President