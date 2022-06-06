Monday, June 6, 2022
Flower Mound Fire Department holds ceremony for promotions, new hires

By Mark Smith
Photo courtesy of the Flower Mound Fire Department

The Flower Mound Fire Department on Saturday held a ceremony for several promotions, badge pinnings and new firefighters being sworn in.

The following FMFD leaders received the following promotions:

  • Assistant Chief – Operations Jerry Duffield
  • Deputy Chief – EMS Dean Feldpausch
  • Fire Prevention Officer Stephanie Billarreal
  • Battalion Chief Wade Woody
  • Captain Ross Andrew
  • Engineers Braden Funderburg, Brad Parish, Martin Patino and Eric Frias

The following new hires were also sworn in as firefighters: Dylan Gann, Lane Carter, Bert Wilson, Daniel Young, Glenn Gamblin and Brody Roberson.

Click here for more photos.

Mark Smith
Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

