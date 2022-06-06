Flower Mound Fire Department holds ceremony for promotions, new hires

The Flower Mound Fire Department on Saturday held a ceremony for several promotions, badge pinnings and new firefighters being sworn in.
The following FMFD leaders received the following promotions:
- Assistant Chief – Operations Jerry Duffield
- Deputy Chief – EMS Dean Feldpausch
- Fire Prevention Officer Stephanie Billarreal
- Battalion Chief Wade Woody
- Captain Ross Andrew
- Engineers Braden Funderburg, Brad Parish, Martin Patino and Eric Frias
The following new hires were also sworn in as firefighters: Dylan Gann, Lane Carter, Bert Wilson, Daniel Young, Glenn Gamblin and Brody Roberson.
