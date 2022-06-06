Flower Mound Fire Department holds ceremony for promotions, new hires

The Flower Mound Fire Department on Saturday held a ceremony for several promotions, badge pinnings and new firefighters being sworn in.

The following FMFD leaders received the following promotions:

Assistant Chief – Operations Jerry Duffield

Deputy Chief – EMS Dean Feldpausch

Fire Prevention Officer Stephanie Billarreal

Battalion Chief Wade Woody

Captain Ross Andrew

Engineers Braden Funderburg, Brad Parish, Martin Patino and Eric Frias

The following new hires were also sworn in as firefighters: Dylan Gann, Lane Carter, Bert Wilson, Daniel Young, Glenn Gamblin and Brody Roberson.

Click here for more photos.