Summit Club of Flower Mound awards grants to community organizations

The Summit Club of Flower Mound announced Sunday that it has awarded 12 community grants and gifts to area organizations totaling $25,000.

“Our Flower Mound community is stronger because of the great work that these organizations perform, and the Summit Club is honored that the residents of Flower Mound have supported us in our efforts to support them,” said Summit Club of Flower Mound President Claudio Forest.

The club’s mission of supporting local organizations that give back to the community and enhances the quality of life for all in the community is exemplified in the recipients, according to a news release from the organization. Grant recipients include Community in Schools North Texas, CASA for Children, Children’s Advocacy Center for North Texas, Journey to Dream, the Flower Mound Police Association, Longhorn Council, Midwestern State University, Winning The Fight and the the Flower Mound Professional Fire Fighters Association. Memorial Gifts were given to St. Francis of Assisi Outreach Program, North Texas Food Bank and Camp Sweeney.