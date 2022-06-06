Edmondson: Recognizing the sacrifices of those who preserve our freedoms

As we celebrated Memorial Day, formerly known as Decoration Day, in honor of the men and women who have lost their lives in our nation’s wars, we should also have recognized how privileged we are to live each day of our lives in freedom.

Each year, we take the time to observe this solemn occasion – a recognition of veterans’ sacrifices that began more than 155 years ago. We decorate the graves in honor of our lost loved ones who died serving our country, sacrificing their very lives to ensure the United States of America continues to be the land of the free.

We are indebted to these individuals as well as their families who have also sacrificed on our behalf. With deeply felt gratitude, we watched the annual placing of the wreath on the Tomb of the Unknowns in Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Va.

As I drive through Denton County, watching the American flags wave proudly in the sky, I am reminded every time to be thankful for the freedoms, rights and privileges we enjoy and how fortunate we are to be a part of such a great country – one our veterans have protected, putting their lives on the line.

We owe it to them and their families to not only honor them on Memorial Day but every day of the year. And there are others to whom we also owe a huge debt of gratitude — our first responders, both firefighters and law enforcement.

In Denton County, we recently unveiled a new memorial on behalf of our fallen law enforcement officers during the recent Police Week commemoration. Like our veterans, these men and women protect and serve daily to ensure our ability to exercise our freedoms – from the freedom of speech to freedom of religion, freedom of assembly and so much more.

We lost several of our own, including Chief Roland Asebedo who passed away last September. He was one of more than 60 law enforcement officers across the State of Texas who were honored at the recent 34th Annual Candlelight Vigil in Washington D.C. We also honored our fallen officers in Denton County on May 11 with our 26th Annual Denton County Law Enforcement Officers Memorial.

In the middle of a repurposed iron bridge in our backyard at the Denton County Administrative Building are two memorials – one for our fallen law enforcement officers and one for our fallen firefighters. These two memorials sit amid a flowing pond and native wildflowers to create a public space perfect for a time of quiet reflection. We also have the All War Memorial on the lawn of the Denton County Courthouse-on-the-Square.

We strongly believe in recognizing all of these individuals for giving the ultimate sacrifice as they served all of us. We are humbled by their heroic efforts and will remember them always. So now, on behalf of all Denton County residents: THANK YOU and WE WILL ALWAYS REMEMBER!

Contact Commissioner Edmondson by email at [email protected] or phone her at 972-434-3960. You can also stop by her office in the Southwest Courthouse, 6200 Canyon Falls Drive, Suite 900, in Flower Mound.